Technavio analysts forecast the global photo printing and merchandise market to register a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is decelerating as the year-over-year growth is declining.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005847/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global photo printing and merchandise market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing demand for personalized mobile device covers is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global photo printing and merchandise market 2018-2022. Increased demand for smartphones will drive the demand for mobile cases. Also, with the growth of smartphones, the number of pictures being uploaded through digital media is also increasing. The rise in the number of pictures is leading to an increasing number of printouts for posters, gift cards, photo mugs, and photo mobile cases.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global photo printing and merchandise market is the growing demand for personalized photo products:

Global photo printing and merchandise market: Growing demand for personalized photo products

There is a global increase in the gifting culture which is resulting in an increase in the sale of photo merchandise especially during holidays such as New Year, Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and Hanukkah. In addition, festivals along with events such as Father's Day or Mother's Day are providing opportunities for retailers to increase their sales. Customizing gifts through personalization, or on-demand printing enable value addition for ordinary items making them unique and special.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on publishing and advertising, "The growing number of personalized gift outlets in shopping malls and hypermarkets is also enhancing the sale of photo products. Moreover, economic growth and increasing disposable income has led to an increase in the spending power of consumers leading to an increase in spending on discretionary product."

Global photo printing and merchandise market: Segmentation analysis

The global photo printing and merchandise market research report provides market segmentation by product (photos only, wall décor, photo cards, calendars, and photo gifts), and by region (North America, Western Europe, APAC, South and Central America, Eastern Europe, and ROW). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The photos only product segment accounted for close to 58% of the market share in 2017, followed by the remaining four segments with relatively equal shares of the market.

According to Technavio, over 44% of the market share was contributed by the Americas in 2017, followed by Western Europe and APAC. The APAC region is expected to witness a significant increase in its market share over the forecast period to displace Western Europe as the second largest market by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005847/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com