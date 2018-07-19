H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with more than €21 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has entered a definitive agreement to sell the KidsFoundation Group ("KidsFoundation"), the Dutch market leader in childcare services, to Onex Corporation ("Onex")(TSX:ONEX). Terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, KidsFoundation provides high-quality childcare to nearly 30,000 children between the ages of six weeks and 12 years. H.I.G. created KidsFoundation in 2014 through the acquisition of assets from the estate of Estro Group. During H.I.G.'s ownership, the company has developed strongly with significant capital invested by H.I.G. to create a high-quality childcare offering. H.I.G. worked with KidsFoundation management to optimise the footprint of the company by exiting loss-making locations, introduce new IT systems to drive operational improvement and develop an internal M&A capability. H.I.G. supported the company with capital to undertake a number of bolt-on acquisitions in the past year and to pursue a wider pipeline of inorganic growth opportunities. The business is now the largest provider of childcare in the Netherlands receiving strong advocacy ratings from staff and parents.

Carl Harring, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital, commented on the transaction: "The Dutch childcare market has returned to growth in recent years and is set to develop in a stable manner going forward. We have enjoyed working with the KidsFoundation team to build a market-leading business well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities in the Netherlands and further afield. The business has a best-in-class product with management and staff working hard to deliver the highest quality of care. KidsFoundation has delivered an outstanding return for H.I.G. and its investors; we look forward to observing the future development of the company."

Jeanine Lemmens, Group CEO, KidsFoundation, stated: "We would like to thank H.I.G. for their financial and strategic support in the development of the KidsFoundation Group into the market-leading childcare provider in the Netherlands. It is a true example of what can be achieved when passion and know-how are bundled in the right way. We are excited to partner with Onex as we focus on further national and international expansion."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over €21 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalisations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real assets funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of €28 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

About KidsFoundation

KidsFoundation was founded in 2014 and is the largest childcare organisation in the Netherlands. KidsFoundation offers high quality childcare and out-of-school care at 281 locations throughout the country. Our 3750 employees take care of nearly 30,000 children on a daily basis.

KidsFoundation is the parent company of Smallsteps, Zus and Zo, Kits, the Speelbrug and SKS Alles Kids. KidsFoundation aims to offer parents the best and most appreciated childcare in the Netherlands.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

