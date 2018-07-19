Technavio analysts forecast the global probe card market to register at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

The increasing wafer size is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global probe card market 2018-2022. The increase in wafer size allows semiconductor manufacturers to manufacture many ICs per wafer and thus, reduce the manufacturing cost. In 1960, a wafer only measured 23mm. At present, a wafer can be sized more than 300mm.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global probe card market is the growing investment in fabs:

Global probe card market: Growing investment in fabs

The semiconductor manufacturers have been expanding their fab facilities to cater to the growing demand for ICs that the increasing number of electronic devices are using. The integration of advanced technologies such as human-machine interface (HMI) in electronic devices has led to an increased demand for ICs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on embedded systems, "Semiconductor foundries are concentrating on the development of ICs that can support advanced technologies. This has resulted in the construction of new fabs and the expansion of existing fabs to meet the demand for ICs."

Global probe card market: Segmentation analysis

The global probe card market research report provides market segmentation by product (advanced probe card and standard probe card), by end-user (foundry and logic and memory device), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the advanced probe card segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 70% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 71% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The market share occupied by the APAC region is expected to increase by almost 2% by 2022.

