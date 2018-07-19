sprite-preloader
19.07.2018
PR Newswire

Alkermes to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, July 26, 2018, to discuss the company's second quarter 2018 financial results. Management will also provide an update on the company.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 888 424 8151 for U.S. callers and +1 847 585 4422 for international callers. The conference call ID number is 6037988.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 a.m. ET (4:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, July 26, 2018, through 5:00 p.m. ET (10:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website or by dialing +1 888 843 7419 for U.S. callers and +1 630 652 3042 for international callers. The replay access code is 6037988.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Alkermes Contact:
Sandra Coombs
Investor Relations
+1 781 609 6377

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire