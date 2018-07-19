

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.81 billion, or $3.71 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $1.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.81 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.71 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX