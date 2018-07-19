

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $106.7 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $65.8 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, People's United Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.0 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $109.0 Mln. vs. $82.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32



