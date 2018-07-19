

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $286.5 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $246.2 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $299.9 million or $1.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $894.3 million from $900.8 million last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $299.9 Mln. vs. $292.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.64 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $894.3 Mln vs. $900.8 Mln last year.



