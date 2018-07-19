

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $8.87 billion, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $8.07 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $8.77 billion or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $30.09 billion from $25.61 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $8.77 Bln. vs. $8.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $30.09 Bln vs. $25.61 Bln last year.



