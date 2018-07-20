Forty Top Video Game Broadcast Personalities and Forty Professional PUBG Players From Around the Globe to Face Off in Epic PUBG Tournament on July 27

Twitch Superstars Ninja, Shroud, Dr DisRespect and More to Participate in Tournament

Teams Competing to Win $1 Million USD to Donate to Charity of Choice

PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.), today, announced the PGI Charity Showdown, where forty top video game broadcasters from around the world and forty of the most elite PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) pros on the planet will team up and battle it out across four intense matches to be livestreamed on https://www.twitch.tv/playbattlegrounds to claim a piece of the $1 Million USD prize purse to donate to the charity of their choice. Taking place on Friday, July 27 starting at 7:00 am Pacific Time, live from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany during the PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018), some of the biggest personalities on Twitch, including Ninja, Shroud, Dr DisRespect, Moondye, Rubiu5, Willyrex, Sacriel and more are set to stake their claim for the prize.

The PGI Charity Showdown will be comprised of four action packed First Person Perspective (FPP) matches set on the originalt PUBG map, Erangel. Each squad will be comprised of two broadcast personalities and two PUBG pros, all fighting for a piece of the total $1 Million USD to donate to charity:

Total Prize Purse: $1,000,000 USD

1st Place Squad: $600,000 USD to donate to charity of 1st place winner's choice

2nd Place Squad: $300,000 USD to donate to charity of 2nd place winner's choice

3rd Place Squad: $100,000 USD to donate to charity of 3rd place winner's choice

Fans around the world can tune in to the PGI Charity Showdown on July 27 at https://www.twitch.tv/playbattlegrounds. Starting at 7:00 am Pacific Time (4:00 pm CEST), PGI 2018 attendees that have a ticket to any single day of the tournament can attend in person at Mercedes-Benz Arena at no additional cost. Check out pgi.playbattlegrounds.com for all the details.

The stage is set, as 20 of the top professional PUBG esports teams from around the world will compete at PGI 2018 from Wednesday, July 25 Sunday, July 29 for the ultimate title of PUBG World Champion. Fans can tune in to watch all of the action from PGI 2018 at https://www.twitch.tv/playbattlegrounds.

More information on PGI 2018including ticket sale details, onsite events, and more can be found at the PGI 2018 official website (pgi.playbattlegrounds.com).

About PUBG Corporation (PUBG Corp.)

PUBG Corp., an affiliate company of Bluehole Inc., began as Bluehole Ginno Games, Inc. in 2009 and later renamed to PUBG Corp. in 2017. PUBG Corp. is the publisher and developer of the 2017 blockbuster battle royale video game, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), on multiple platforms. Since its release, PUBG has received worldwide acclaim, achieving seven Guinness World Records and winning multiple game awards worldwide.

Headquartered in Korea, PUBG Corp. has six operational offices globally across North America, Europe, Japan, China. With the goal of developing PUBG as a global franchise, the company is currently undertaking a number of projects including esports, product licensing, and more. For more information about PUBG Corp., please visit www.playbattlegrounds.com.

