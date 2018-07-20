

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release June numbers for consumer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide CPI is expected to rise 0.8 percent on year, up from 0.7 percent in May. Core CPI is also tipped to climb 0.8 percent, up from 0.7 percent.



Japan also will see May numbers for its all industry activity index, with forecasts calling for a flat monthly reading following the 1.0 percent increase in April.



New Zealand will release June figures for credit card spending; in May, spending was down 1.6 percent on month and up 3.7 percent on year.



