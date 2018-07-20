Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2018) - Divestco Inc. (TSXV: DVT) ("Divestco" or the "Company") today announced that Danny Chiarastella, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and will be leaving the Company effective August 2, 2018.

Mr. Stephen Popadynetz, Chief Executive Officer and President: "On behalf of the management and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Danny for his contributions and years of service to Divestco. While we will miss Danny's efforts at Divestco, we wish him all the best as he pursues other career opportunities."

Mr. Danny Chiarastella: "I'd like to thank the staff, management and the Board of Directors of Divestco for many great years with the Company. Divestco is a great company with excellent opportunity in the future and I look forward to their continued success."

Divestco has initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

About the Company

Divestco is a geoscience services company that provides a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of data, software, and services to the oil and gas industry. Through continued commitment to align and bundle products and services to generate value for customers, Divestco is creating an unparalleled set of integrated solutions and unique benefits for the marketplace. Divestco's breadth of data, software and services offers customers the ability to access and analyze the information required to make business decisions and to optimize their success in the upstream oil and gas industry. Divestco is headquartered in Calgary and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DVT". Additional information on Divestco is available on its website at www.divestco.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

