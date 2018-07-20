Tutors International Backs Union Call for Home Tutor Criminal Record Checks

OXFORD, England, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global tutoring company Tutors International has announced itssupport as the National Education Union (NEU) calls for all private home tutors to face criminal record checks

Adam Caller, founder of the leading private tutoring firm Tutors International, has today voiced his support for the National Education Union's latest call for regulation of the private tuition industry. In response to a Sutton Trust report on private tuition polling, the NEU has called for all private home tutors in the UK to face criminal record checks before being allowed to work with children.

School teachers in the UK must undergo an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check in order to determine whether they have any previous criminal convictions or have been barred from working with children. At present, private tutors do not have to undergo a DBS check before starting work with children, and this lack of regulation could pose a significant risk to children's education and safety. It is also feasible that teachers barred from the classroom may try to work as private tutors.

Adam Caller has been a passionate long-time advocate for increased regulation within the tutoring industry. Mr. Caller commented: "I am pleased to see that the National Education Union has put the topic of tuition regulation back on the news agenda. I wholeheartedly believe that it is the government's responsibility to make sure everyone who works as a private tutor must pass enhanced DBS checks. I resigned from The Tutors Association in 2016 when, after initially staunchly supporting the organisation, it became clear that they had removed regulation from their agenda because it was unhelpful for its member companies and individual tutors. I have always maintained that there needs to be a regulated process in place for individuals to register as professional tutors, so that parents can have peace of mind when employing educators to work in their homes."

Tutors International operates a thorough and extensive approach to due diligence when it comes to placing tutors with families. This process includes enhanced DBS checks of candidates before employment, in addition to initial interviews with the Tutors International team, confirmation of identity and qualifications, and thorough examination of verifiable employment references and history. Candidates selected to meet clients are subject to further background screening by an external international security firm.

"Whilst Tutors International has a rigorous vetting procedure in place, including criminal record checks, it is worrying that many parents may not realise that individuals advertising themselves as tutors are not required to conform to any regulations, hold any academic credentials, or have confirmed their DBS status," added Mr. Caller. "Until the industry is sufficiently regulated, we would always recommend that parents use a reputable agency and they should seek written clarification of which safeguarding checks have been carried out prior to employment. Many other agencies are complacent on this matter, so it cannot be assumed that all agencies will have vetted its tutors. The safety of the children in a tutor's care is paramount, and attention to safeguarding procedures will ensure peace of mind for the family."

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment.

