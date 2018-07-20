MYPINPAD Launches Open mPOS Platform for PIN on Mobile

LONDON, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Removing complexity in face-to-face payment acceptance

MYPINPAD, the global leader in payment acceptance and authentication software solutions, today announces the launch of Open mPOS. Open mPOS is a complete mPOS authentication platform that uniquely enables merchants, acquirers and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to deploy PIN on Mobile technologies without the need to undergo their own Software PIN on COTS (SPoC) PCI certification.

Open mPOS will provide a fully certified PIN on Mobile (PoM) solution that removes the complexity in achieving and maintaining PCI SPoC compliance, enabling acquirers and PSPs to save time and money when deploying the latest mobile payments innovations.

The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) has acknowledged input from the industry that mobile and tablet-based POS solutions are key enablers for the continued growth of card payment acceptance. They recently released a standard for Software PIN entry into smart mobile devices. Software PoM opens the path to develop tablet and smart mobile-based payment solutions to increase card acceptance globally. Publication of the standard has generated high demand globally for SPoC certified solutions. Recent industry reports forecast a CAGR in global mPOS solutions of more than 30% from now until 2025. With its Open mPOS release MYPINPAD is ideally positioned to satisfy this global demand.

Through an API, coupled with a MYPINPAD enabled Secure Card Reader, Open mPOS can be quickly integrated into a merchant's existing payment applications and will be available through MYPINPAD and its distribution partners. Open mPOS utilises MYPINPAD's innovative payments platform to facilitate the entire payment process, significantly cutting the cost and time of bringing a certified SPoC solution to market.

Key features

Simple app-to-app communications is enabled via an API.

MYPINPAD PIN ENTRY SOLUTION (MPES) Application secures the PIN at the point of entry for PoM transactions.

Cloud-based attestation and monitoring service.

Open mPOS solution manages the Secure Card Reader (SCR) device and payment messages directly through to the acquirer or PSP gateway.

The first SCR to be certified with the MYPINPAD service will be Datecs Bluelite, with other manufacturers following suit.

PIN on Mobile and Open mPOS represent major steps forward for the payments industry in realising card scheme ambitions to grow the number of payment acceptance points. The removal of complexity and certification hurdles enables all merchants to deploy a PoM solution simply and quickly.

David Poole, Global Head of Mobile POS Solutions, MYPINPAD commented: "The world of payments is evolving at an accelerating rate. As technology trends influence innovation, accessibility and security, merchants of all sizes and consumers are looking to the payments industry to respond rapidly with products and services that meet their ever-increasing needs. Open mPOSwill enable rapid deployment of PIN on Mobile, enrich the consumer's in-store shopping experience and grow acceptance points globally."

MYPINPAD is continuously investing in research and development to expand its product and service offerings and remain at the forefront of emerging payment acceptance and authentication technologies.

Contacts: Michael Banner, MichaelB@skyparlour.com, +44-(0)330-043-1315