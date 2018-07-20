

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) said that it commits to not increase the average net price across its portfolio of products by more than inflation annually.



It is also lowering its price on ZEPATIER by 60 percent and several other medicines by 10 percent to reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients across the country. The Merck products selected were based on a range of factors including the gap between list price and actual discounted (net) prices paid in the market, the contractual obligations under existing arrangements with payers, and the opportunity to broaden access to treatment.



Going forward, the company said it will continue to evaluate its portfolio of products to look for opportunities to further reduce costs for patients and the health care system.



In 2017, Merck issued its second annual Pricing Action Transparency Report, which showed that net prices across Merck's U.S. product portfolio declined by 1.9 percent. It believes that further changes are still necessary to help reduce patient out-of-pocket costs, the company said.



