

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, sliding almost 65 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,770-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with profit taking expected among disappointing earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index fell 14.71 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 2,772.55 after trading between 2,764.49 and 2,805.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 12.54 points or 0.79 percent to end at 1,575.58.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank lost 0.78 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.15 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.30 percent, China Life climbed 1.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.64 percent, PetroChina lost 0.55 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.12 percent, Gemdale fell 0.47 percent, China Vanke advanced 0.93 percent and Poly Real Estate perked 0.85 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Thursday, giving back ground after trending higher in recent sessions.



The Dow slid 134.79 points or 0.53 percent to 25,064.50, while the NASDAQ fell 29.15 points or 0.37 percent to 7,825.30 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.13 points or 0.40 percent to 2,804.49.



Profit taking contributed to the pullback on Wall Street, as some traders cashed in on recent gains after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high on Tuesday and the S&P hit a five-month high.



Disappointing earnings news also weighed on the markets as eBay (EBAY), Travelers (TRV) and American Express (AXP) disappointed, although IBM Corp. (IBM) beat the street.



In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since December 1969 in the week ended July 14th. Also, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected increase in its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in June.



After sliding lower early on in the session, crude oil futures moved higher Thursday on speculation about a possible supply shortage. Crude for August delivery ended up $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude for September was trading at $68.19 a barrel, up $0.44 or 0.65 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX