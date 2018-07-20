

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday following the negative lead from Wall Street amid U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve and as China's central bank lowered its midpoint for the yuan to its lowest level in a year. Worries about the European Union imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods also weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market is rising despite the weak cues from Wall Street and lower base metal prices. Gains by banks and oil stocks helped offset weakness in mining stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 29.20 points or 0.47 percent to 6,291.90, off a high of 6,292.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 27.40 points or 0.43 percent to 6,382.40. Australian shares closed higher on Thursday.



The big four banks are advancing. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent.



Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose 1 percent overnight. Santos is rising almost 2 percent, Oil Search is advancing 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.



Oil Search said it's part-owned PNG LNG project has signed a three-year gas supply deal with PetroChina.



The major miners are weak. BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are down almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are declining after gold prices stayed at one-year lows despite edging higher. Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is down 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday after rebounding in the previous session. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7350, down from US$0.7433 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is declining in choppy trade following the weak cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen. Worries about retaliatory tariffs by the European Union on U.S. goods also dampened investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 191.68 points or 0.84 percent to 22,573.00, after rising to a high of 22,869.98 earlier. Japanese shares ended a choppy session modestly lower on Thursday, ending a four-day winning streak.



The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.2 percent, while Canon is adding 0.3 percent and Sony is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the auto sector, Honda is lower by 0.3 percent, while Toyota is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum is edging up 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose 1 percent overnight.



Kobe Steel is losing almost 2 percent after prosecutors indicted the company on Thursday for fabricating product quality data at its plants in Japan.



Among the market's best performers, Daiichi Sankyo and Taiyo Yuden are rising almost 3 percent each, while Maruha Nichiro and Concordia Financial are advancing more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Dentsu is losing almost 7 percent, Daii-ichi Life is down almost 3 percent and Yaskawa Electric is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, consumer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was unchanged from the May reading, although it was shy of expectations for 0.8 percent.



Core CPI, which excludes food prices, was up an annual 0.8 percent - in line with expectations and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Japan will also release May numbers for its all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower, while South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Thursday, with profit taking contributing to the pullback as some traders cashed in on the upward move seen in recent sessions. A negative reaction to disappointing earnings news from several big-name companies also weighed on the markets.



The Dow slid 134.79 points or 0.5 percent to 25,064.50, the Nasdaq fell 29.15 points or 0.4 percent to 7,825.30 and the S&P 500 dropped 11.13 points or 0.4 percent to 2,804.49.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures cut losses and rebounded into positive territory amid high volatility on Thursday. WTI crude for August delivery ended up $0.70 or 1 percent at $69.46 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX