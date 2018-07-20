Kinnevik: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2018

"Business activity has continued at a high pace with transformative developments in our public portfolio, as well as new investments into three exciting private companies in our focus sectors."

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

KEY PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Kinnevik on 16 July resolved to distribute Kinnevik's shares in MTG to its shareholders in order to facilitate the European Commission's clearance of the proposed merger of Tele2 and Com Hem

Qliro Group announced a new strategic direction, where Qliro Financial Services, CDON Marketplace and Nelly will operate as three independent companies to highlight and increase shareholder value

Home24, the leading pure-play home & living e-commerce platform, was successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange resulting in an increase in fair value of Kinnevik's stake of SEK 666m during the quarter

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

Total investments of SEK 789m in the second quarter, whereof SEK 345m in Livongo and SEK 288m in three new companies SEK 80m for a 20% stake in Budbee, a Swedish last-mile logistics company SEK 67m for a 13% ownership stake in Pleo, a Danish corporate payment card solution company SEK 141m for an 8% stake in Cedar, a US based healthcare services company



FINANCIAL POSITION

Net asset value of SEK 96.4bn (SEK 350 per share), up SEK 3.1bn or 3% during the quarter, mainly driven by Zalando and Tele2

Net debt position increased by SEK 1.8bn to 2.9bn, driven by paid dividends and investment activity, corresponding to a leverage of 3% of portfolio value

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2018 (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2206366/857528.PDF)



