

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity grew only marginally in May after recovering in April, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



The all industry activity index gained 0.1 percent on month, much slower than April's 1 percent rebound. Nonetheless, the monthly rate was better than the expected nil growth.



Data showed that construction activity growth eased to 0.7 percent from 2.4 percent. At the same time, industrial production dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in April. The tertiary industry activity edged up 0.1 percent after climbing 1 percent a month ago.



Meanwhile, on a yearly basis, all industry activity growth accelerated to 1.6 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



