

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) reported Friday that its first-half consolidated net income, Group share climbed 53 percent to 457 million euros from last year's 299 million euros.



Adjusted net income, Group share was 539 million euros, compared to 387 million euros a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 2.54 euros, compared to 1.83 euros last year.



The company said all prior year results have been restated.



Sales for the period grew 4.7 percent to 7.45 billion euros from 7.12 billion euros last year. Sales increased 6.9% on an organic basis, ahead of the full year target.



Order intake grew 5% from last year to 6.33 billion euros, and was in line with expectations. Orders increased 8% on an organic basis.



The operating margin rose sharply, breaking through the 10% barrier in H1 for the first time.



Further, the company said that the positive dynamics in the first half allows it to confirm 2018 financial objectives.



