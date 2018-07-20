Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: H1 2018 Net Sales Publication Date

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) today announced that its Board of Directors will meet on the morning of 27th July 2018 to approve H1 2018 net sales. Consequently, H1 2018 Net Sales will be released on Friday, 27th July 2018 after market close.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits produces and sells a range of wine and spirits across four geographic clusters: Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. MBWS has distinguished itself for its know-how, the range of its brands, and a long tradition and history of innovation. From the inception of Maison Marie Brizard in Bordeaux, France in 1755, to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, MBWS has successfully developed and adapted its brands to make them contemporary while respecting their origins. MBWS is committed to providing value by offering its customers bold, trustworthy, flavorful and experiential brands. The company has a broad portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, most notably William Peel scotch whisky, Sobieski vodka, Krupnik vodka, Fruits and Wine flavored wine, Marie Brizard liqueurs and Cognac Gautier. MBWS is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment B (ISIN code FR0000060873, ticker MBWS) and is included in the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, among others.

Press contact :

Simon Zaks, Image Sept

szaks@image7.fr (mailto:szaks@image7.fr)

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 63

Investor contact:

Raquel Lizarraga

raquel.lizarraga@mbws.com (mailto:raquel.lizarraga@mbws.com)

Tel : +33 1 43 91 50 18

H1 2018 Net Sales Publication Date (http://hugin.info/143365/R/2206333/857519.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits via Globenewswire

