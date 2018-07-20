

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) announced, the U.S. FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF and Elecsys Phospho-Tau cerebrospinal fluid. These in vitro diagnostic immunoassays are for the measurement of the beta-Amyloid and Phospho-Tau concentrations in cerebrospinal fluid in adult patients with cognitive impairment who are being evaluated for Alzheimer's disease or other causes of dementia.



A diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease based on cognitive measures alone is only correct in 70 - 80 percent of cases. The company said, measuring biomarkers with CSF immunoassays, associated with AD pathology, increases certainty of a diagnosis of AD and can help to evaluate the progression of the disease.



