Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Blocklisting - Interim Review

20 July 2018

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LSE: SLI), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Name of scheme: General Blocklisting Period of return: From: 18 January 2018 To: 18 July 2018 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 24,825,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 9,500,000 Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 15,325,000

Name of contact: Mike Nokes, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 07883 078002

