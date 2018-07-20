LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

20 July 2018

London, UK

Appointment of Non-Executive Director to Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Sally Williams as a Non-Executive Director which is to take effect in early 2019 on a date to be confirmed.

Sally has many years' experience in the insurance and financial services industries. Latterly she has served on the board of Marsh Ltd as a director with responsibility for risk and governance and as the main business interface with the Financial Conduct Authority. She is due to resign from her directorships at Marsh before the end of December 2018 before assuming her Non-Executive role for Lancashire. Sally has worked previously at National Australia Bank as a member of the London branch executive committee and risk committee and as a director on the board of the NAB Europe Ltd. and with Aviva as group director of risk and compliance. Sally is a chartered accountant and began her career with PwC, where she was a director specialising in financial services risk management and regulatory relationships and during which time she was seconded from PwC to the banking regulatory department of the Bank of England.

Peter Clarke, Lancashire's Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Sally to Lancashire as a Non-Executive Director. Sally has significant regulatory, risk and accounting experience with a particular knowledge of the insurance and insurance distribution markets. This experience further broadens and strengthens the range of expertise on the Lancashire board. The board expects to appoint Sally as a further member of our Audit Committee when she joins us at the beginning of 2019."

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Haggie Partners +44 20 7562 4444 David Haggie (David Haggie mobile +44 7768332486)

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings:

Financial Strength

Rating (1) Financial Strength

Outlook(1) Long Term Issuer

Rating (2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Cathedral benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital in excess of $1.4 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its corporate headquarters and mailing address at 29th Floor, 20 Fenchurch Street, London EC3M 3BY, United Kingdom and its registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

For more information on Lancashire and Lancashire's subsidiary and Lloyd's segment, Cathedral Capital Limited ("Cathedral"), visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com

The UK Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

Lancashire Insurance Company Limited is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") in Bermuda.

Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA in the UK.

Kinesis Capital Management Limited is regulated by the BMA in Bermuda.

Cathedral Underwriting Limited is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA in the UK. It is also authorised and regulated by Lloyd's.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature, that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00 BST on 20 July 2018.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

CERTAIN STATEMENTS AND INDICATIVE PROJECTIONS (WHICH MAY INCLUDE MODELED LOSS SCENARIOS) MADE IN THIS RELEASE OR OTHERWISE THAT ARE NOT BASED ON CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACTS ARE FORWARD-LOOKING IN NATURE INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, STATEMENTS CONTAINING THE WORDS "BELIEVES", "ANTICIPATES", "PLANS", "PROJECTS", "FORECASTS", "GUIDANCE", "INTENDS", "EXPECTS", "ESTIMATES", "PREDICTS", "MAY", "CAN", "LIKELY", "WILL", "SEEKS", "SHOULD", OR, IN EACH CASE, THEIR NEGATIVE OR COMPARABLE TERMINOLOGY. ALL SUCH STATEMENTS OTHER THAN STATEMENTS OF HISTORICAL FACTS INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL POSITION, LIQUIDITY, RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, PROSPECTS, GROWTH, CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PLANS AND EFFICIENCIES, ABILITY TO CREATE VALUE, DIVIDEND POLICY, OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY, COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT, BUSINESS STRATEGY, PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OF MANAGEMENT FOR FUTURE OPERATIONS (INCLUDING DEVELOPMENT PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO THE GROUP'S INSURANCE BUSINESS) ARE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE GROUP TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

THESE FACTORS INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: THE ACTUAL DEVELOPMENT OF LOSSES AND EXPENSES IMPACTING ESTIMATES FOR HURRICANES HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA AND THE EARTHQUAKES IN MEXICO, THAT OCCURRED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND THE WILDFIRES WHICH IMPACTED PARTS OF CALIFORNIA DURING 2017; THE IMPACT OF COMPLEX AND UNIQUE CAUSATION AND COVERAGE ISSUES ASSOCIATED WITH ATTRIBUTION OF LOSSES TO WIND OR FLOOD DAMAGE OR OTHER PERILS SUCH AS FIRE OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION RELATING TO SUCH EVENTS; POTENTIAL UNCERTAINTIES RELATING TO REINSURANCE RECOVERIES, REINSTATEMENT PREMIUMS AND OTHER FACTORS INHERENT IN LOSS ESTIMATION; THE GROUP'S ABILITY TO INTEGRATE ITS BUSINESSES AND PERSONNEL; THE SUCCESSFUL RETENTION AND MOTIVATION OF THE GROUP'S KEY MANAGEMENT; THE INCREASED REGULATORY BURDEN FACING THE GROUP; THE NUMBER AND TYPE OF INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CONTRACTS THAT THE GROUP WRITES OR MAY WRITE; THE GROUP'S ABILITY TO IMPLEMENT SUCCESSFULLY ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY DURING 'SOFT' AS WELL AS 'HARD' MARKETS; THE PREMIUM RATES WHICH MAY BE AVAILABLE AT THE TIME OF SUCH RENEWALS WITHIN THE GROUP'S TARGETED BUSINESS LINES; THE POSSIBLE LOW FREQUENCY OF LARGE EVENTS; POTENTIALLY UNUSUAL LOSS FREQUENCY; THE IMPACT THAT THE GROUP'S FUTURE OPERATING RESULTS, CAPITAL POSITION AND RATING AGENCY AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS MAY HAVE ON THE EXECUTION OF ANY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES OR DIVIDENDS; THE POSSIBILITY OF GREATER FREQUENCY OR SEVERITY OF CLAIMS AND LOSS ACTIVITY THAN THE GROUP'S UNDERWRITING, RESERVING OR INVESTMENT PRACTICES HAVE ANTICIPATED; THE RELIABILITY OF, AND CHANGES IN ASSUMPTIONS TO, CATASTROPHE PRICING, ACCUMULATION AND ESTIMATED LOSS MODELS; INCREASED COMPETITION FROM EXISTING ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL PROVIDERS, INSURANCE LINKED FUNDS AND COLLATERALISED SPECIAL PURPOSE INSURERS AND THE RELATED DEMAND AND SUPPLY DYNAMICS AS CONTRACTS COME UP FOR RENEWAL; THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE GROUP'S LOSS LIMITATION METHODS; THE POTENTIAL LOSS OF KEY PERSONNEL; A DECLINE IN THE GROUP'S OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES' RATING WITH A.M. BEST, S&P GLOBAL RATINGS, MOODY'S OR OTHER RATING AGENCIES; INCREASED COMPETITION ON THE BASIS OF PRICING, CAPACITY, COVERAGE TERMS OR OTHER FACTORS; CYCLICAL DOWNTURNS OF THE INDUSTRY; THE IMPACT OF A DETERIORATING CREDIT ENVIRONMENT FOR ISSUERS OF FIXED MATURITY INVESTMENTS; THE IMPACT OF SWINGS IN MARKET INTEREST RATES, CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES AND SECURITIES PRICES; CHANGES BY CENTRAL BANKS REGARDING THE LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES; THE IMPACT OF INFLATION OR DEFLATION IN RELEVANT ECONOMIES IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES; THE EFFECT, TIMING AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING FUTURE BUSINESS COMBINATIONS WITHIN THE INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE INDUSTRIES; THE IMPACT OF TERRORIST ACTIVITY IN THE COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE GROUP WRITES RISKS; A RATING DOWNGRADE OF, OR A MARKET DECLINE IN, SECURITIES IN THE GROUP'S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO; CHANGES IN GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS OR TAX LAWS IN JURISDICTIONS WHERE THE GROUP CONDUCTS BUSINESS; LANCASHIRE OR ANY OF THE GROUP'S BERMUDIAN SUBSIDIARIES BECOMING SUBJECT TO INCOME TAXES IN THE UNITED STATES OR THE BERMUDIAN SUBSIDIARIES BECOMING SUBJECT TO INCOME TAXES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM; THE INAPPLICABILITY TO THE GROUP OF SUITABLE EXCLUSIONS FROM THE UK CFC REGIME; ANY CHANGE IN UK GOVERNMENT POLICY WHICH IMPACTS THE CFC REGIME OR OTHER TAX CHANGES; AND THE IMPACT OF "BREXIT" (FOLLOWING THE UK'S NOTIFICATION TO THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL UNDER ARTICLE 50 OF THE TREATY ON EUROPEAN UNION ON 29 MARCH 2017) AND FUTURE NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING THE U.K'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE E.U. ON THE GROUP'S BUSINESS, REGULATORY RELATIONSHIPS, UNDERWRITING PLATFORMS OR THE INDUSTRY GENERALLY.

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS RELEASE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS PARAGRAPH. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD SPECIFICALLY CONSIDER THE FACTORS IDENTIFIED IN THIS RELEASE WHICH COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER BEFORE MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION.