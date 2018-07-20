

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is set to release German producer prices for June at 2:00 am ET Monday. Economists forecast producer prices to rise 3 percent annually in June, faster than May's 2.7 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound.



The euro was worth 131.06 against the yen, 1.1649 against the franc, 0.8952 against the pound and 1.1668 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



