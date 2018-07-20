

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Friday after China allowed its yuan currency to slide further to its lowest level in a year, stoking concerns that China could turn a trade war into a currency war.



In addition, the European Union is preparing a new list of American goods to hit with protective measures if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes 'disastrous' tariffs on automobiles ahead of next week's talks in Washington.



Elsewhere, the U.K. financial watchdog has told banks and insurers to prepare for a hard Brexit and plan for a range of scenarios, in case a transition period is not in place next March.



Asian markets are trading mixed after China's central bank lowered its yuan midpoint for the seventh straight trading day. Gold extended losses for a sixth straight session as the dollar held near a one-year high.



Oil held gains near $70 a barrel after Saudi Arabia allayed fears of oversupply, saying the kingdom's exports will likely fall next month and inventories might be squeezed in the third quarter.



In economic releases, public sector finance data from the U.K. and Eurozone current account figures are due later in the session. Across the Atlantic, trading may be driven by reaction to the latest earnings news from the likes of Microsoft, General Electric and Honeywell.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as earnings results disappointed and U.S. President Donald Trump slammed EU over $6.87 billion fine on Google.



Trump also said that he is 'not thrilled' with interest rate hikes by the Fed but respects the independence of the central bank.



The Dow slid half a percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed around 0.4 percent each.



European stocks pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday, with a sell-off in metal prices and a mixed bag of corporate earnings results weighing on markets. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell around 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up by 0.1 percent as weak retail sales data sparked weakness in the pound.



