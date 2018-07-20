Tobii AB Interim Report Q2 2018

STOCKHOLM, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Tobii AB today reported its results for the first quarter and first six months 2018.

Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"All three business units developed well in the second quarter. Tobii Dynavox more than doubled the number of units sold compared with the same period the previous year, Tobii Pro delivered yet another very strong quarter in terms of sales, and Tobii Tech advanced in both VR and PC gaming."

Second quarter April-June 2018

The Group's net sales increased to SEK 307 million (264), compared with the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 15%.

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -59 million (-71). Tobii Dynavox contributed SEK 22 million (18) to earnings, Tobii Pro contributed SEK 1 million (-2), and investments in Tobii Tech had a negative impact of SEK -82 million (-87) on the Group's operating result.

Significant events

Tobii Dynavox introduced Speech Case - a product that converts the iPad into a complete voice and communication solution for people with disabilities.

Tobii Pro launched a new analysis tool for eye-tracking studies in VR environments based on a solution that was part of the Acuity acquisition earlier this year.

launched a new analysis tool for eye-tracking studies in VR environments based on a solution that was part of the Acuity acquisition earlier this year. USB.org ap-proved a USB HID standard (Human Interface Device) for eye tracking that was developed by Tobii in collaboration with Microsoft, Intel and Eye Tech DS. Standardization fa-cilitates more extensive adoption of eye tracking in tablets and computers, as well as in software.

Microsoft launched an API (development interface) for eye tracking that makes it easier to integrate eye-tracking features in applications in Windows 10.

Conference call

Today at 2:00 p.m. CET, Tobii will host a conference call with web cast presentation for media, analyst and investors. Please find dial-in details on Tobii's website under Interim Report Q2 2018.

This information is information that Tobii AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on July 20, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

Contact:

Sara Hyléen,

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations,

Tobii AB,

phone: +46-709-16-16-41,

email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

