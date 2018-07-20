

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HomeServe Plc (HSV.L) reported that its trading during the period 1 April to 19 July 2018 was in line with the outlook the Group presented at its Preliminary Results on 22 May 2018. HomeServe said it has good prospects for growth in fiscal 2019 with attractive opportunities in all its geographies. In particular, continued strong organic growth is expected in North America, with the potential for acquisitions to provide opportunities to further accelerate business development across the Group in the full year.



HomeServe plans to announce its interim results for the six months to 30 September 2018 on 20 November 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX