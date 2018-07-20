

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced the launch of Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, an over-the-counter therapeutic equivalent generic version of Nexium 24HR Capsules in the U.S. market. Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg, is an OTC proton pump inhibitor used to treat frequent heartburn occurring two or more days a week in adults.



The company noted that the combined market of Nexium 24HR Capsules and private label OTC Esomeprazole Magnesium products had U.S. sales of approximately $311 million for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2018.



