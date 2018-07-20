

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence remained unchanged in July, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at 23.0 in July. The indicator has remained above 20 since late 2016.



Optimism about economic activity over the coming twelve months and their willingness to buy remained the same as in June.



Another report from the statistical office showed that consumer spending growth eased to 1.9 percent in May from 2.9 percent in April. Consumers spent more on food, beverages and services in May.



