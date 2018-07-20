LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Resignation of Director

20 July 2018

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP", or "the Company"):

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

LAP today announces that Anil Thapar, its Finance Director and Company Secretary, has resigned and will leave the Company on 31st December 2018.

John Heller, CEO, commented: "Anil joined the Company in 2006 and has been Finance Director since 2015. During this time, he has been an invaluable member of the executive team and he leaves the company in a strong position going forward. LAP will commence the search for a successor immediately and we will update shareholders in due course".

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP, Tel: 020 7415 5000