BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings grew at the slowest pace in more than a year in May, the Central Statistical Office said Friday.



Gross earnings increased 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, which was the weakest growth since February 2017. Economists had forecast earnings growth to slow to 11.2 percent from 12.6 percent in April.



At the same time, net earnings increased 10.9 percent in May after climbing 12.6 percent a month ago.



