The following information is based on the press release from Seadrill Limited (Seadrill) published on July 3, 2018. Due to reorganization Seadrill has announced a mandatory exchange offer to its shareholders, whereby every one (1) Seadrill share held (ISIN BMG7945E1057) entitles their holder to 0.0037345 new Seadrill common shares (ISIN: BMG7998G1069). As the new common share is traded only on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the underlying share price will be calculated using the VWAP on NYSE in $ adjusted by USD/NOK FX rate and offer ratio. VWAP and FX rate will be used from July 24, 2018. In addition, as the physical delivery in Seadrill share is not possible, the settlement type will be changed to cash settlement. For further details please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686550