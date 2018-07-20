Stora Enso Strengthens its Strategic Leverage Targets

HELSINKI, Finland, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stora Enso sets new target levels for Net Debt / Operational EBITDA and Debt/equity Ratio.

Stora Enso's transformation into a renewable materials growth company has been successful. Strong cash flow generation combined with sale of non-core assets has strengthened the balance sheet considerably. The Group also continues to keep its annual capital expenditure at or below the level of depreciation and the operational decrease in the value of biological assets over the business cycle, as announced earlier. Even with the new, more rigorous financial policy, Stora Enso expects to maintain the level of strategic flexibility needed.

To enforce its commitment to the efficient management of capital, the Group has decided to introduce new, stricter targets for Net Debt / Operational EBITDA and Debt/equity Ratio, reducing the target levels from <3.0 to <2.0 and from <0.8 to <0.6 respectively, thus reflecting the Group's strong cash flow generation capabilities and higher profitability levels.

Other strategic targets remain unchanged. The policy will be effective immediately.

Stora Enso's Financial Target





















Target Old Target







Group ROCE >13% >13%









Net debt / operational EBITDA NEW <2.0x

<3.0x

Dividend To distribute 50% of net income over the cycle To distribute 50% of net income over the cycle

Net debt/equity ratio NEW <0.6

<0.8









Net sales growth excl. Paper To grow faster than the relevant market To grow faster than the relevant market









Fixed costs / sales <20% <20%







Consumer Board ROOC >20% >20%







Packaging Solutions ROOC >20% >20%







Biomaterials ROOC >15% >15%







Wood Products ROOC >20% >20%







Paper Cash flow after investing activities / sales >7% >7%

ROCE = Operative Return on Capital Employed

ROOC = Operative Return on Operating Capital

