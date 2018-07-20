Energiser Investments Plc - Directorate Change

20July 2018

Energiser Investments plc

('Energiser' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Energiser announces that Dominic White, Energiser's Chief Executive, has decided to focus his attention on growing the Company's investment asset KCR Residential REIT plc ("KCR"). Dominic, will resign from the Energiser Board on 1 September 2018 and direct his attention to the role of Chief Executive at KCR. The Company will use the coming weeks to manage an orderly handover and to appoint another independent director.

Stephen Wicks, non-executive Chairman commented, "Dominic has raised capital and sourced and negotiated a number of transactions in the serviced apartments, self-storage and property fintech sectors. Since he joined, Energiser sold a portfolio of properties, worked out its development funding contracts, invested in a loan asset in Croydon and invested in KCR Residential REIT. I would like to thank Dominic for his contribution to the Company since his appointment."