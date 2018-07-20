sprite-preloader
WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
20.07.2018 | 10:28
Energiser Investments Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 20

20July 2018

Energiser Investments plc

('Energiser' or the 'Company')

Directorate Change

The Board of Energiser announces that Dominic White, Energiser's Chief Executive, has decided to focus his attention on growing the Company's investment asset KCR Residential REIT plc ("KCR"). Dominic, will resign from the Energiser Board on 1 September 2018 and direct his attention to the role of Chief Executive at KCR. The Company will use the coming weeks to manage an orderly handover and to appoint another independent director.

Stephen Wicks, non-executive Chairman commented, "Dominic has raised capital and sourced and negotiated a number of transactions in the serviced apartments, self-storage and property fintech sectors. Since he joined, Energiser sold a portfolio of properties, worked out its development funding contracts, invested in a loan asset in Croydon and invested in KCR Residential REIT. I would like to thank Dominic for his contribution to the Company since his appointment."

Energiser Investments plc
Nishith Malde, Director
Stephen Wicks		01494 762450
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner020 7213 0880
Sandy Jamieson

