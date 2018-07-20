

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were fluctuating on Friday as the recent bout of yuan weakness raised fears of a full-blown currency war between the United States and China.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher in choppy trade after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.



BMW dropped half a percent and Volkswagen shed 1 percent as U.S. officials work towards slapping tariffs on foreign cars and vehicle parts.



Suedzucker tumbled 3 percent. The company's CEO Wolfgang Heer said the situation in the sugar market would normalize after a transition phase.



