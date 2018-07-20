Netalogue Technologies Plc - Final Results and Dividend

NETALOGUE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED



31 MARCH 2018



The information contained in this announcement is extracted from the audited financial statements of the Company.



Chairman's Statement for the year ended 31 March 2018

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to report continued growth in the second half of the year leading to an increase on last year's revenue and a net profit.

· Sales of GBP1,073,000 (2017: GBP1,043,000)

· EBITDAE profit of GBP158,000 GBP (2017: GBP20,000)

· Net Profit before tax of GBP82,000 (2017: Loss GBP46,000)

· Net assets of GBP770,000 with a strong cash balance, no debt, no borrowings (2017: GBP701,000)

· Interim Dividend of 0.4p per share declared payable (2017: GBP nil)

Results Commentary

In a highly competitive market it has always been a core strategy to operate Netalogue in a financially prudent and responsible manner. As such, a key objective in Fy18 was to return to net profitability and it is excellent to see this has been achieved as a result of investments and transformational changes in numerous key areas of the business. These changes will provide a solid platform for growth in the new financial year.

It is also rewarding to see customer satisfaction levels are extremely high, resulting in higher levels of ongoing investment as our clients yield higher levels of revenue and profitability through using the Netalogue B2B platform. Customers continuing to keep pace with developments in the Netalogue platform, staying current is a double positive for Netalogue; proof that our product development is invested in the correct manner and reduced ongoing support costs.

Costs have been managed well in Fy18 and coupled with the revenue increase this has yielded both a profit and a boost to our net asset position with the debtors subsequently translating into a post year end cash reserve boost.

Netalogue are committed to delivering shareholder value through its dividend policy, and given our strengthened net asset position, a dividend of 0.4p per share will be payable on 1stSeptember 2018.

Dividend

The directors have approved an interim dividend of 0.4p per Ordinary Share of 1p each payable to shareholders included in the register of shareholders on 3 August 2018 (the record date). The payment date will be 1st September 2018 and the shares will be ex dividend on 2nd August 2018.

The amount and frequency of future dividend will be based upon the on the profitability of the business taking into account the working capital and investment requirements of the business.

Outlook

In common with many B2B enterprises our sales are generated via our partner network or direct with companies who are not clients of our partners. It is good to see that, after a tough period of trading and market uncertainty, we are seeing growth in the number of opportunities coming through both channels as companies are becoming more aware of the strengths and benefits of the Netalogue platform. Due to customer demand Partners are increasingly recommending our solution as an integral part of their offering and a key differentiator in winning deals, this has resulted in us entering FY19 with a strong sales pipeline.

It is interesting to note that organisations are becoming more aware of the risks and spiralling costs of investing in platforms that are not designed to deal with the complex challenges of B2B ecommerce. We are starting to see organisations that have previously decided to develop a 'home grown' solution using other solutions or purchasing less sophisticated B2C/B solutions - are returning to the market. Recent client wins are testament that our strategy and the Netalogue platform is correctly aligned with the marketplace and will deliver both customer and shareholder value.

To support our market perspective, we continue to invest in expanding our team and strengthening our routes to market. Most recently we are pleased to have recruited a channel partner manager who will focus on continued business development by growing revenue through our existing and new partners.

Nick Barley,

Chairman,

Netalogue Technologies plc.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2018

2018 2017 GBP000 GBP000 Turnover 1,073 1,043 Cost of sales (26) (67) Gross profit 1,047 976 Administrative expenses (965) (984) Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and exceptionals 158 20 Depreciation of tangible assets (6) (8) Amortisation of intangible assets (70) (20) Exceptional items - (38) Operating profit/(loss) 82 (8) Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 82 (46) Tax on profit/(loss) on ordinary activities (13) 9 Profit/(loss) for the financial year 69 (37) Profit/(loss) per ordinary share expressed in pence per share - basic 0.142 (0.076) Profit/(loss) per ordinary share expressed in pence per share - diluted 0.133 (0.076)

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent company 69 (37) Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year 69 (37)

Consolidated group and company balance sheets at 31 March 2018

2018 2017 GBP000 GBP000 Fixed assets Intangible assets 215 200 Tangible assets 22 23 Subsidiary undertakings - - 237 223 Current assets Debtors 369 206 Cash at bank and in hand 502 614 871 820 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (311) (336) Net current assets 560 484 Total assets less current liabilities 797 707 Provisions for liabilities (27) (6) Net assets 770 701 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 487 487 Share Premium 210 210 Profit and loss account 73 4 Total equity 770 701

Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

Basis of preparation

These financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with FRS 102 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group and company's accounting policies. The areas involving higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed in note 2.

Going concern

The group meets its day to day working capital requirements through its cash reserves. The current economic conditions continue to create uncertainty over the level of demand for the group's services. The group's forecasts and projections, taking into account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the group should be able to operate within the level of its current cash reserves. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its financial statements.

Basis of consolidation

The group consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiary undertakings.

A subsidiary is an entity controlled by the Group. Control is the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities.

Intercompany transactions and balances between group companies are eliminated on consolidation and the accounting policies of subsidiaries are changed when necessary to ensure consistency with group accounting policies.

Foreign currency

i) Functional and presentation currency

The group financial statements are presented in pound sterling.

The company's functional and presentation currency is the pound sterling.

Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents the invoiced value of the sale of B2B ecommerce software solutions and support services. Revenue on sales of software products is recognised on the delivery and acceptance of the systems. Revenue on software licences and support is recognised over the period in which the licence or support is available to the customer.

Employee benefits

The company provides a range of benefits to employees, including annual bonus arrangements, paid holiday arrangements and defined contribution pension plans.

i) Short term benefits

Short term benefits, inducing holiday pay and other similar non-monetary benefits, are recognised as an expense in the period in which the service is received.

Taxation

Taxation expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax recognised in the reporting period. Tax is recognised in the profit and loss account, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.

Current or deferred taxation assets and liabilities are not discounted.

i) Current tax

Current tax is the amount of income tax payable in respect of the taxable profits for the year or prior years. Tax is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end.

ii) Deferred tax

Deferred tax arises from timing differences that are differences between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the financial statements. These timing differences arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in the periods different from those in which they are recognised in financial statements.

Deferred tax is recognised on all timing differences at the reporting date except for certain exceptions. Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are only recognised when it is probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Deferred tax is measured using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end and that are expected to apply to the reversal of the timing difference.

Business combinations and goodwill

Business combinations are accounted for by applying the purchase method. Purchased goodwill (representing the excess of the fair value of the consideration given over the fair value of the separable net assets acquired) arising on consolidation in respect of acquisitions is capitalised. Goodwill is amortised on a straight line basis over its estimated useful economic life. The estimated useful economic life is calculated having regard to the period over which the Group expects to derive economic benefits from the assets. The directors consider the estimated useful economic life of the purchased goodwill to be 10 years.

Intangible assets

Intangible assets relates to software development costs. The costs of software development are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Intangible assets are amortised on a straight line basis over their estimated useful economic life, this period is considered to be 3 to 5 years.

Tangible assets

Tangible assets are stated at cost (or deemed cost) less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Cost includes the original purchase price and costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to its working condition for its intended use.

i) Computer equipment

Computer equipment is stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

ii) Plant and machinery

Plant and machinery are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

iii) Depreciation

Depreciation on tangible assets is calculated to write off the cost of the assets concerned on a reducing balance basis as follows:

Computer equipment- 25%

Plant and machinery- 25%

vi) Derecognition

Tangible assets are derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected. On disposal, the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount is recognised in profit and loss and included in 'Other operating (losses)/gains'.

Leased assets

Operating leased assets

Leases that do not transfer all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as operating leases. Payments under operating leases are charged to the profit and loss account on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand. Bank overdrafts, when applicable, are shown within borrowings in current liabilities.

Financial instruments

The company enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other accounts receivable and payable and loans to related parties.

Debt instruments (other than those wholly repayable or receivable within one year), including loans and other accounts receivable and payable, are initially measured at present value of the future cash flows and subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that are payable or receivable within one year, typically trade payables or receivables, are measured, initially and subsequently, at the undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration, expected to be paid or received. However, if the arrangements of a short-term instrument constitute a financing transaction, like the payment of a trade debt deferred beyond normal business terms or financed at a rate of interest that is not a market rate or in case of an out-right short-term loan not at market rate, the financial asset or liability is measured, initially, at the present value of the future cash flow discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument and subsequently at amortised cost.

Financial assets that are measured at cost and amortised cost are assessed at the end of each reporting period for objective evidence of impairment. If objective evidence of impairment is found, an impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

For financial assets measured at amortised cost, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. If a financial asset has a variable interest rate, the discount rate for measuring any impairment loss is the current effective interest rate determined under the contract.

Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the Balance sheet when there is an enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new ordinary shares are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

Distribution to equity holders

Dividends and other distributions to the Group's shareholders are recognised as a liability in the financial statements in the period in which the dividends and other distributions are approved by the shareholders. These amounts are recognised in the statement of changes in equity.

Related party transactions

The group discloses transactions with related parties which are not wholly owned within the same group. It does not disclose transactions with members of the same group that are wholly owned.

2. Critical judgements in applying the entity's accounting policies

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

a) Critical judgements in applying the company's accounting policies

The directors do not consider there to be any critical accounting judgments to the financial statements.

b) Key accounting estimates and assumptions

The company makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying value amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are addressed below.

i) Useful economic lives of tangible and intangible assets

The annual depreciation charge for tangible assets and amortisation charge for intangible assets are sensitive to changes in the estimated useful economic lives of the assets. The useful economic lives are re-assessed and amended when necessary to reflect current estimates, based on technological advancement, future investments, economic utilisation and physical condition of the assets.

ii) Impairment of debtors

The company makes an estimate of the recoverable value of trade and other debtors. When assessing impairment of trade and other debtors, management considers factors including the current credit rating of the debtor, the ageing profile of debtors and historical experience. See note 12 for the net carrying amount of the debtors and associated impairment provision.

Non-statutory accounts

The information above represents non-statutory accounts as set out in section 435 Companies Act 2006. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course.

An auditor's report has been made on the accounts for the year ended 31 March 2018. The audit report was unqualified and contained no reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and contained no statement under section 498(2)(accounting records or returns inadequate or accounts not agreeing with records or returns) or section 498 (3) (failure to obtain necessary information and explanation).