

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Federal Reserve and watched movements in the Chinese yuan.



Trump said that he is 'not thrilled' with interest rate hikes by the Fed but he respects the independence of the central bank.



China's central bank lowered its yuan midpoint for the seventh straight trading day, stoking concerns that Beijing could turn a trade war into a currency war.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 6 points or 0.11 percent at 5,410 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent lower on Thursday.



Renault and Peugeot lost around 1 percent as U.S. officials work towards slapping tariffs on foreign cars and vehicle parts.



Technology company Thales advanced 1.5 percent. The company confirmed its full-year objectives after reporting a sharp jump in first-half net profit.



Rémy Cointreau jumped more than 2 percent. The wine & spirits company confirmed its 2018.19 guidance after posting muted growth in Q1 sales.



Food processor Wessanen slumped 22 percent after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.



