

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally higher on Friday as the pound continued to slide on concerns a hard Brexit is nearing closer.



The U.K. financial watchdog has told banks and insurers to prepare for a hard Brexit and plan for a range of scenarios, in case a transition period is not in place next March.



Investors also digested U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Federal Reserve and watched movements in the Chinese yuan.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11 points or 0.15 percent at 7,694 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Acacia Mining dropped 1.2 percent. The gold mining company reported a net loss for the second quarter of $19.12 million, compared to net income of $35.72 million in the previous year, hit by an export ban on metal concentrates in Tanzania.



Insurer Beazley fell more than 5 percent after its first-half profits dropped by almost two-thirds due to rising U.S. interest rates.



In economic news, the U.K. budget deficit narrowed to 5.4 billion pounds in June, compared with 6.3 billion pounds a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said. This was the lowest June net borrowing since 2016 but bigger than the expected 5 billion pounds.



