The "Cinema Industry Research South East Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the four most developed cinema markets of South East Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Slovenia.
Although the region's cinema markets suffered under the impact of the financial crisis and the slow recovery of the European economy, since 2015 these markets have started to tick up again and have considerable potential for growth in admissions and box office in the medium term.
This report delineates the main players, the current state of cinema infrastructure in the region, and offers forecasts up to 2022.
Companies Featured
- Alexandra Group Holding
- Blitz CineStar
- Cineplexx International
- Cineworld
- Kolosej Kinematografi
- Odeon Entertainment
- Village Cinemas
Key Topics Covered
1. BULGARIA
1.1 Films and Distribution
1.2 Cinemas
1.3 Companies
- Alexandra Group Holding
- Cineworld
1.4 Forecasts
2. CROATIA
2.1 Films and Distribution
2.2 Cinemas
2.3 Companies
- Blitz CineStar
- Cineplexx International
2.4 Forecasts
3. GREECE
3.1 Films and Distribution
3.2 Cinemas
3.3 Companies
- Odeon Entertainment
- Village Cinemas
3.4 Forecasts
4. SLOVENIA
4.1 Films and Distribution
4.2 Cinemas
4.3 Companies
- Cineplexx International
- Kolosej Kinematografi
4.4 Forecasts
