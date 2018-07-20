The "Cinema Industry Research South East Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the four most developed cinema markets of South East Europe: Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Slovenia.

Although the region's cinema markets suffered under the impact of the financial crisis and the slow recovery of the European economy, since 2015 these markets have started to tick up again and have considerable potential for growth in admissions and box office in the medium term.

This report delineates the main players, the current state of cinema infrastructure in the region, and offers forecasts up to 2022.

Companies Featured

Alexandra Group Holding

Blitz CineStar

Cineplexx International

Cineworld

Kolosej Kinematografi

Odeon Entertainment

Village Cinemas

Key Topics Covered

1. BULGARIA

1.1 Films and Distribution

1.2 Cinemas

1.3 Companies

Alexandra Group Holding

Cineworld

1.4 Forecasts

2. CROATIA

2.1 Films and Distribution

2.2 Cinemas

2.3 Companies

Blitz CineStar

Cineplexx International

2.4 Forecasts

3. GREECE

3.1 Films and Distribution

3.2 Cinemas

3.3 Companies

Odeon Entertainment

Village Cinemas

3.4 Forecasts

4. SLOVENIA

4.1 Films and Distribution

4.2 Cinemas

4.3 Companies

Cineplexx International

Kolosej Kinematografi

4.4 Forecasts

List of Tables

Bulgaria

Bulgarian Cinema Market 2012-2017

Bulgarian Film Production 2012-2017

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017

Top 20 Films 2017

Cinema Sites and Screens by Type 2012-2017

Admissions and Box Office by Type of Cinema 2012-2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2018

Cineworld Cinemas by Country December 2017

Forecasts

Percentage of Population Visiting Cinemas in Past Year 2007-2016

Bulgaria Forecasts 2017-2022

Croatia

Croatian Cinema Market 2012-2017

Admissions by Nationality of Film 2012-2017

Top 20 Films 2017

Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2012-2017

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2015-2018

Cineplexx International Circuit July 2018

Forecasts

Croatia Forecasts 2017-2022

Greece

Greek Cinema Market 2012-2017

Top 20 Films 2017

Cinema Screens 2012-2018

Companies

Leading Exhibitors 2016-2018

Forecasts

Greece Forecasts 2017-2022

Slovenia

Slovenia Cinema Market 2012-2017

Cinema Sites and Screens 2012-2017

Companies

Sites and Screens by Exhibitor 2012-2017

Forecasts

Slovenia Forecasts 2017-2022

