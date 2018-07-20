

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving in a narrow range on Friday as investors digested U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Federal Reserve and watched movements in the Chinese yuan.



Trump said that he is 'not thrilled' with interest rate hikes by the Fed but he respects the independence of the central bank.



China's central bank lowered its yuan midpoint for the seventh straight trading day, stoking concerns that Beijing could turn a trade war into a currency war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally higher at 386.45 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index was little changed with a negative bias.



Automakers BMW, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot were down between half a percent and 1 percent as U.S. officials work towards slapping tariffs on foreign cars and vehicle parts.



Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever advanced 1.6 percent after announcing the successful completion of a share buyback program.



Finland's Stora Enso, a pulp and paper manufacturer, slumped 10 percent after its Q2 profit came in below expectations.



French technology company Thales advanced 1.2 percent. The company confirmed its full-year objectives after reporting a sharp jump in first-half net profit.



Rémy Cointreau jumped more than 2 percent. The wine & spirits company confirmed its 2018.19 guidance after posting muted growth in Q1 sales.



Food processor Wessanen slumped 22 percent after posting weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.



Suedzucker tumbled 3.6 percent in Frankfurt. The company's CEO Wolfgang Heer said the situation in the sugar market would normalize after a transition phase.



British insurer Beazley fell more than 5 percent after its first-half profits dropped by almost two-thirds due to rising U.S. interest rates.



