Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, July 20
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Declaration of a First Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2019, of 3.65p per share, payable 3 September 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3 August 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 August 2018.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 July 2018