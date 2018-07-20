sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.07.2018 | 12:10
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 20

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Declaration of a First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2019, of 3.65p per share, payable 3 September 2018 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3 August 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 August 2018.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 July 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire