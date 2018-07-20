

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $697 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.34 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



SunTrust Banks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $697 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.



