

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate resumed its downward trend in June, after holding steady in the previous month, and was the lowest in over seven years, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent from 5.6 percent in both April and May. The rate was the lowest since April 2011.



In June 2017, the jobless rate was 5.9 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 15,513 persons from 15,569 in the previous month and 16,181 a year ago.



Employment grew to 264,363 persons in June from 263,804 in May.



