

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $362 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.44 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



