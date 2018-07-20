GE Power Grid Solutions has presented a new white paper detailing the opportunities and challenges of smart grid applications in Sub-Saharan Africa. The report says that updating the centrally designed grid to expand and improve resilience may not be the most economical way to ensure energy access to the households in the region.General Electric Power's grid solution branch co-authored a report with Frost & Sullivan, detailing the opportunities and challenges of deploying smart technology to the grids in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Citing the International Energy Agency (IEA), the white paper highlights ...

