eGain Corporation: eGain Enables Conversational Customer Service Through Apple Business Chat

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, July 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced its integration with Apple Business Chat.

According to Gartner, requests for customer support through consumer mobile messaging apps will exceed requests for customer support through traditional social media by 2019*. Moreover, 56% of consumers surveyed in a Nielsen study would rather message a business than call customer service, and 67% expect to message businesses even more over the next two years.

Key capabilities

Among key capabilities of the integrated solution are:



Enabling hundreds of millions of consumers on iPhone and iPad to interact with businesses through the Messages app

Leverage eGain AI to infer customer intent, power bot conversations through messaging, route escalations to contact center agents, and guide agents through messaging conversations

Provide immersive customer experiences with the rich features of Apple Business Chat such as rich links, list pickers, date and time pickers, Apple Pay, images, and Messages extensions

Handle conversations, leveraging the powerful capabilities of eGain Advisor agent desktop that provides

a. Personalized, proactive customer engagement

b. Solve button for easy access to contextual knowledge and AI-powered conversational guidance

"Providing customer service where digital consumers 'live' is emerging as a business differentiator," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "This integration makes it easy to provide rich, conversational service through Apple Business Chat, guided by eGain knowledge and AI reasoning, and importantly, unified with traditional communication channels."

For more information, visit www.eGain.com/eGain-Solve-for-Apple-Business-Chat (http://www.eGain.com/eGain-Solve-for-Apple-Business-Chat).

*Source: Gartner research note # G00326391, "Alternative Channels for Engaging Customers of the Future"

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications (http://www.egain.com/company/news/press_releases/egain-positioned-in-the-leaders-quadrant-of-the-magic-quadrant-for-crm-web-customer-service-applications/) for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com (http://www.egain.com).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Cynthia Tu

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4505

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: eGain Corporation via Globenewswire

