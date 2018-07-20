

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) announced, for the full year, the company now expects organic sales growth to be 5 to 6 percent (previous guidance 3% - 5%), earnings per share to be $8.05 to $8.15 (prior guidance $7.85 - $8.05), and free cash flow to be $5.6 to $6.2 billion ($5.3 - $5.9 billion).



For the second-quarter, earnings per share, excluding separation costs and other items, were $2.12, up 18% from last year. Organic sales grew 6%, for the quarter.



Darius Adamczyk, CEO of Honeywell, said: 'We generated approximately $1.7 billion of free cash flow (excluding separation costs) in the quarter, up 42 percent, with conversion of 108 percent, and we continued to put our strong balance sheet to work by repurchasing about $800 million in Honeywell shares in the second quarter. In the first half of the year, we repurchased approximately $1.7 billion in Honeywell shares.'



