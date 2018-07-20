15,000 Hours of Flawless Transmission Delivered by LiveU at the FIFA World Cup in Russia

485 LiveU units were used by broadcasters from over 40 countries

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU released its live broadcasting figures during the FIFA World Cup in Russia with 485 units onsite used by customers from over 40 countries. The numbers have doubled, and even tripled, since the 2014 FIFA World Cup - including over 15,000 hours of live broadcasting, over 30,000 live sessions and 36TB of live transmission - with LiveU's LU600 4K HEVC solution enabling customers to broadcast more hours with less data. Customers used LiveU to follow the teams, interview the players and the fans, and capture the atmosphere with daily live feeds.

LiveU was able to provide customers with bandwidth guarantees for superior connectivity in the 12 host cities. The offering provided a special add-on priority SIMs package for streaming high-quality live video, enabling customers to reach 20Mbps uplink and deliver HD live feeds even from the most crowded locations. LiveU had a dedicated technical team on site, managing the logistics and providing 24/7 support, with two designated distribution centers in Moscow and St Petersburg. The project was overseen by the company's local partner MediaProject Ltd.

Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and Co-founder, said, "This year's FIFA World Cup has been more successful than ever, also for LiveU, combining our over 10 years' experience covering major sporting events with our proven HEVC technology. LiveU's HEVC technology worked flawlessly throughout the tournament, showing its capabilities for live sports coverage in the most challenging conditions. Much of the customer feedback we received highlighted the optimal signal quality in and around the stadiums, as well as our portability and cost-effectiveness."

LiveU's FIFA World Cup video case study: https://youtu.be/9UX7Tbu8ARU

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

