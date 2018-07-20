SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report

Secured Property Developments plc Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January 2018 to

30th June 2018 Registered number 2055395

Chairman's Statement

Economic uncertainty and political turmoil continues as a result of Brexit and the trade wars started by the US and a number of vendors still remain unrealistic in terms of pricing.





While the auction rooms have seen large numbers of investors switching from buy-to-let residential to commercial investments, conditions still remain challenging with investors becoming much more cautious.





While a number of opportunities have presented themselves to the Board, we have, as yet, been unable to recommend anything worth pursuing at the right price level.





We will continue to monitor the market and all potential acquisitions and feel confident that we will secure something suitable during the course of the next six months.

John P Townsend

CHAIRMAN

16thJuly 2018

Unaudited profit and loss account

for the period from 1stJanuary 2018 to 30thJune 2018

2018 2018 2017 2017 £ £ £ £ Turnover - - Cost of sales - - Gross profit - - Administrative expenses

Exceptional Item (47,785)

- (32,461)

- Operating (loss)/profit (47,785) (32,461) Interest receivable 13,462 20,482 Interest payable - - _______ 13,462 20,482 (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation (34,323) (11,979) Taxation - - (Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation (34,323) (11,979) ====== ====== (Loss) per share (1.72)p (0.60)p

Unaudited Balance sheet

at 30thJune 2018