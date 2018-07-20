sprite-preloader
SECURED PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS PLC - Half-year Report

PR Newswire

London, July 19

Secured Property Developments plc
Unaudited financial statements for the period from 1st January 2018 to
30th June 2018
Registered number 2055395

Chairman's Statement

Economic uncertainty and political turmoil continues as a result of Brexit and the trade wars started by the US and a number of vendors still remain unrealistic in terms of pricing.


While the auction rooms have seen large numbers of investors switching from buy-to-let residential to commercial investments, conditions still remain challenging with investors becoming much more cautious.


While a number of opportunities have presented themselves to the Board, we have, as yet, been unable to recommend anything worth pursuing at the right price level.


We will continue to monitor the market and all potential acquisitions and feel confident that we will secure something suitable during the course of the next six months.

John P Townsend

CHAIRMAN

16thJuly 2018

Unaudited profit and loss account

for the period from 1stJanuary 2018 to 30thJune 2018

2018201820172017
££££
Turnover--
Cost of sales--
Gross profit--
Administrative expenses
Exceptional Item		(47,785)
-		(32,461)
-
Operating (loss)/profit(47,785)(32,461)
Interest receivable13,46220,482
Interest payable--
_______
13,46220,482
(Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation(34,323)(11,979)
Taxation--
(Loss) on ordinary activities after taxation(34,323)(11,979)
====== ======
(Loss) per share (1.72)p(0.60)p

Unaudited Balance sheet

at 30thJune 2018

2018201820172017
££££
Fixed assets
Tangible assets--
Current assets
Debtors18,740414,735
Cash at bank and in hand627,308310,443
646,048725,178
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(34,614)(48,521)
Net current assets611,434676,657
________________
Total assets less current liabilities611,434676,657
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year--
Net assets611,434676,657
Capital and reserves
Called up share capital418,861418,861
Share premium account3,4733,473
Profit and loss account189,100254,323
Shareholders' funds611,434676,657

© 2018 PR Newswire