

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $160.36 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $109.89 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $2.77 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $160.36 Mln. vs. $109.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.52 to $3.57 Full year revenue guidance: $13.6 - $13.7 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX